Demi Lovato Says Her New Song ‘Anyone’ Was A ‘Cry For Help’ Before Overdose

Demi Lovato opened up about her recovery and said her new song called “Anyone,” recorded before her overdose, was a “cry for help.”

“At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” the 27-year-old singer shared with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. The interview was noted by Teen Vogue in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listened to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl,'” she added of the song she cut in the summer of 2018, just four days before her apparent overdose. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

Lovato continued, “I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'”

And that’s exactly what the “Sober” singer is going to get to do when she performs it at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She also promised fans that new music is coming soon and how she plans to explain what she went through.

“I think as time goes on, I’m going to tell more and more about it,” Demi said. “With the next song that I have coming out I think I tell more of the story. With this one it just kind of tells you a little bit about where I was right before and right afterwards.”

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.