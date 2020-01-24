Drew Brees Will Only Play For The Saints, ‘Not A Given’ He Can ‘Come Back Every Year’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has zero intentions of ever playing for any other team.

With the season in the books for Brees and the Saints, people have started to wonder what he’ll do. Well, it sounds like he’ll either return to the gold and black or he won’t ever play another snap of NFL football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 16, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Brees told Jane Slater of NFL Media the following about his future, according to ProFootballTalk early Friday morning:

I never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning]. To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been, I’ve played with them 14 years. It’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given if I come back every year but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.

I respect the hell out of this move from Brees. That’s the kind of loyalty you just don’t see in sports much these days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A lot of guys go where the money is at. I don’t blame them, either. You have to get paid while you can in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 15, 2020 at 6:34pm PST

After all, this is a business. You’re in the league to get paid, but loyalty also matters. Brees has extreme loyalty to the Saints.

If he’s not playing for them, then he’s just not going to play. I’m not sure how many guys who could score a major payday would do the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:43pm PST

If he does decide to hang it up, which I find to be a highly unlikely outcome, then he had a hell of a career. He’s one of the best best quarterbacks we’ve ever seen.

Brees was also a class act from day one in the NFL. It’s going to be a sad moment when he takes the uniform off for the final time. He’s been a hell of a fun player to watch!