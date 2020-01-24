George R.R. Martin Says ‘Game Of Thrones’ Books Will Have Different Ending, Series Was Supposed To End With 3 Movies

George R.R. Martin plans to make some changes with “Game of Thrones.”

Martin gave an interview to the German newspaper Welt, and he said two very interesting things. First, according to Men’s Health, he claimed that the ending of the book series will be different from the one we got in the HBO series. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“People know an ending—but not the ending. The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I didn’t expect,” Martin told them, according to Men’s Health.

He also added that the initial plan wasn’t for the TV series to end with season eight. In fact, it wasn’t supposed to end on TV at all. It was supposed to end with several movies.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss actually wanted to end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies…The executives said, ‘We produce TV shows, we are not in the cinema business,'” Martin explained.

Stuff like this is really hard for me to swallow. Knowing that we could have had three big movies and a completely different ending is like a kick in the gut.

Instead, we got a horrific ending and a rushed season eight. It literally couldn’t have gone much different from what Martin is explaining.

Don’t get me wrong. I still love “Game of Thrones.” It’s one of the greatest TV shows ever made, and it accomplished things we’d never seen before on a monumental scale.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t criticize it. The ending wasn’t fulfilling, and that’s okay to admit. There’s nothing wrong with saying it.

Hopefully, the prequels are just as good as the earlier stuff in “Game of Thrones.” At this point, that’s all fans have left to look forward to.