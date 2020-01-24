‘Terrible Gun Safety’: Will Smith Delivers A Quick Lesson On The Set Of New ‘Bad Boys’ Film

Actor Will Smith shared a behind-the-scenes video — and a gun safety lesson — from the set of his new movie, “Bad Boys For Life.”
The video, which Smith posted on Instagram last week, showed the actor perusing some of the firearms that were going to be used throughout filming. When someone picked up a handgun and turned it toward him, Smith reacted immediately. (RELATED: Will Smith Has A New Movie Coming Out About An Infamous Mobster. The Details Are Awesome)
In one swift motion, he knocked the gun away. Then he grabbed it, dropped the magazine, cleared the chamber and replaced the magazine before handing it back.
“Thanks, Will,” someone laughed as Smith leaned toward the camera, shaking his head. “Terrible gun safety,” he said.
“It’s BAD Boys. Not UNSAFE Boys,” Smith captioned the clip.
Director Fallah Bilall offered an apology. He responded to Smith’s photo, saying, “Sorry, first time making an action movie.”
“Bad Boys For Life,” which reunited Smith with costar Martin Lawrence, hit theaters on January 17 and cleared $68 million in its opening weekend.