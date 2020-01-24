Jerry Nadler Accuses Trump Of Being ‘A Dictator’

House Judiciary Chairman on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of being a “dictator” on the Senate floor during his closing arguments.

Nadler, who is a House manager in the Senate trial, said, “He is a dictator. This must not stand, and that is … another reason he (Trump) must be removed from office,” during his closing arguments. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is the lead manager. The other managers include Nadler, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings, Democratic Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia, and Democratic California Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

The seven impeachment managers’ roles are very much like the roles of prosecutors, as the members are responsible for presenting the impeachment inquiries to the Senate and making the case as to why Trump should be impeached with the evidence they have gathered.

"He is a dictator. This must not stand, and that is … another reason he must be removed from office." House manager Jerry Nadler closed out his remarks this afternoon with some of the most fiery language that's been heard so far directed at Pres. Trump.

A group of Republican Senators held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to criticize Democrats for the way they have been handling the impeachment process against Trump. (RELATED: Graham Rips Democrats Over Trump Impeachment Process: ‘I Wouldn’t Cooperate’)

“If I were the president I wouldn’t cooperate with these guys at all,” Graham said at the press conference. The South Carolina Senator was joined by Montana Sen. Steve Daines, and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun.

The comments come as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a change to a resolution Tuesday that will lengthen Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate by at least one day. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

The altered resolution will give both sides 24 hours to argue their case over three trial days instead of two as originally planned. Senators would then be given 16 hours for questioning. The schedule would mean a break from the previously scheduled 12-hour days of argument in the Senate. The impeachment trial could be over before Trump’s scheduled State of the Union address, on Feb. 4.