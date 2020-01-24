Jessica Simpson On What Went Wrong In Her Marriage To Nick Lachey: ‘We Really Got Crushed By The Media’

Jessica Simpson got candid about what she said went wrong with her marriage to singer Nick Lachey and admitted that they “really got crushed by the media.”

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always [mic’d] and always on,” the 39-year-old singer shared in a sneak peek to her memoir titled, “Open Book” with People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore,” she added of the former stars of MTV’s reality show “Newlyweds: Nick And Jessica.” “We really got crushed by the media and by ourselves.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opened Up Her Heart)

Simpson continued, “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”

“I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” hitmaker shared. “He [Lachey] knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways.”

“I went straight from my father to him,” she added. “Nick’s very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.”

Jessica continued, “We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that.”

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star also admitted that the 98 Degrees’ star was her “first love,” before talking about finding her soulmate, husband Eric Johnson, who she has three kids with, daughter Maxwell, 7, son Ace, 6 and baby Birdie, 10 months.