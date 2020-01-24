Jonas Brothers Announce They Are Heading To Las Vegas For Their Own Residency

The Jonas Brothers announced a Las Vegas residency.

The residency was announced on the iconic boy band’s Twitter account. The shows will run from April 1 until April 18 at Park MGM.

Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT???? pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020

“Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!!” the band captioned a promotional video for the residency.

A pre-sale for the residency begins on Jan. 27 and regular sales will begin on Jan. 31. (RELATED: Jonas Brothers Surprise Cancer Patient Stuck At Hospital Who Couldn’t Make A Concert)

The Jonas Brothers seemingly teased the Las Vegas residency during the release of their newest single “What A Man Gotta Do.” In the video, the boys are singing along to the song as they drive down the Las Vegas strip.

The residency comes as the Jonas Brothers set up to kick off the last leg of their “Happiness Begins” tour in Europe and prepare for a Grammys performance. The band is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Sucker.”

The success just keeps coming for the Jonas Brothers who broke up in 2009 and announced their reunion in 2019. I’m so proud of them for making this big of a comeback. I’m not sure if anyone doubted them, though.

I’m looking forward to more performances of “Strangers” and “Rollercoaster” in 2020.