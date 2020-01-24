LSU Gives Football Coach Ed Orgeron 6-Year Extension Worth More Than $42 Million

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has received a huge contract extension from the school.

According to Bruce Feldman, Coach O, and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year extension worth more than $42 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SOURCE: Ed Orgeron and #LSU have agreed to a 6-year contract extension valued at more than $42 million in total… Orgeron is 40-9 since taking over at LSU and is 11-1 in his last 12 games against Top 10 opponents. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 24, 2020

Good for Coach O. He deserves every single penny coming his way. The man took the LSU Tigers to the national championship this past season.

He’s worth every single penny of his $42 million extension, and he’s probably even worth a little bit more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 19, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

He turned LSU into the biggest story in all of college football. We all knew he was going to get an extension, and I think it’s safe to say LSU is still getting a bargain here.

It’s also great to see good people like Coach O succeed. It’s so easy to cheer for a guy with a big heart and who is just a solid guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 14, 2020 at 9:18am PST

I can’t think of a better way to describe Ed Orgeron. He’s a hell of a coach, and an even better person. The Tigers found a real winner with him, and I don’t think they’ll let him go anywhere anytime soon.