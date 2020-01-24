Editorial

LSU Gives Football Coach Ed Orgeron 6-Year Extension Worth More Than $42 Million

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has received a huge contract extension from the school.

According to Bruce Feldman, Coach O, and the Tigers have agreed to a six-year extension worth more than $42 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good for Coach O. He deserves every single penny coming his way. The man took the LSU Tigers to the national championship this past season.

He’s worth every single penny of his $42 million extension, and he’s probably even worth a little bit more.

 

He turned LSU into the biggest story in all of college football. We all knew he was going to get an extension, and I think it’s safe to say LSU is still getting a bargain here.

It’s also great to see good people like Coach O succeed. It’s so easy to cheer for a guy with a big heart and who is just a solid guy.

 

I can’t think of a better way to describe Ed Orgeron. He’s a hell of a coach, and an even better person. The Tigers found a real winner with him, and I don’t think they’ll let him go anywhere anytime soon.