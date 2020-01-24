Eli Manning Invokes ‘Cold Beer’ Memories In His Retirement Press Conference

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially retired Friday from the NFL, ending a legendary career that spanned more than 15 years.

The two-time Super Bowl champion held a press conference Friday morning, where he said goodbye to the game he loves, and reminisced about the memories of his playing career, including the “cold beer” he shared with teammates following games. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

Eli Manning says he’ll focus on the touchdowns, wins, and sharing a cold beer with #Giants teammates on the back of the bus after games, as he retires from the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/2xSFNiUmGj — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 24, 2020

The Giants also announced that they were retiring Manning’s number 10 jersey.

John Mara says the No. 10 will be retired by the Giants. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2020

Manning was drafted by the Giants with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, a draft which also included star quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Phillip Rivers. Manning is just the second top overall pick to win a Super Bowl since 1990, with the other being his older brother, Peyton Manning.

In the coming weeks, months, and years, there will be intense debate over whether or not Manning deserves to be in the Hall-of-Fame. However, today should be a day to commemorate the many accomplishments of Manning’s career.

Hall-of-Famer or not, Manning has earned the eternal respect of football fans everywhere.