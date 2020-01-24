Paige VanZant Fractures Her Arm Again, Is Hoping To Fight By May

Paige VanZant’s fight against Amanda Ribas is off after another injury setback.

The UFC star announced on her Instagram Friday that she suffered another fractured arm, but is hopeful she'll "be back ready to take a fight in May."

She also vowed to not quit after her latest injury. You can read her full post below.

Well, this sure does suck. We finally got another fight for VanZant on the books, and now it's all over because she's suffered another injury.

She just can’t stay healthy. It seems like whenever VanZant gets a little momentum going, she loses it to another injury.

I’ve lost count of how many times she’s hurt her arm.

Obviously, we’re wishing Paige nothing but the best. She’s one of our favorite fighters, and she’s been through a ton of issues.

Despite all the setbacks, she’s continued to fight and fight to get back into the octagon.

Let’s hope she’s still got some fight left in her, and is ready to roll in May. It’s been way too damn long since we last saw her fight.