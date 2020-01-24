Paige VanZant Fractures Her Arm Again, Is Hoping To Fight By May

Paige VanZant’s fight against Amanda Ribas is off after another injury setback.
The UFC star announced on her Instagram Friday that she suffered another fractured arm, but is hopeful she’ll “be back ready to take a fight in May.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
She also vowed to not quit after her latest injury. You can read her full post below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
You know that Japanese proverb “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love
Well, this sure does suck. We finally got another fight for VanZant on the books, and now it’s all over because she’s suffered another injury. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
She just can’t stay healthy. It seems like whenever VanZant gets a little momentum going, she loses it to another injury.
I’ve lost count of how many times she’s hurt her arm.
View this post on Instagram
Obviously, we’re wishing Paige nothing but the best. She’s one of our favorite fighters, and she’s been through a ton of issues.
Despite all the setbacks, she’s continued to fight and fight to get back into the octagon.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s hope she’s still got some fight left in her, and is ready to roll in May. It’s been way too damn long since we last saw her fight.