Patriots Impeachment Weekly Wrap-Up: The Schiff Show

The Senate officially began the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump just after lunch on Tuesday.

The rest of the week was filled with Democrats — both on the Senate floor and in front of numerous cameras when the trial was not in session — demanding witnesses and documents and claiming that any move to block them amounted to a cover-up.

Republicans returned fire, arguing that the Democrats had every opportunity to subpoena witnesses and chose not to do so because they did not want the delay — or the potential loss — that might come with fighting the president in court

The House impeachment managers, led by California Democrat Adam Schiff, kicked off the opening statements Wednesday and were still at it on Friday.

The key players:

Schiff was front and center for most of the opening days of the Senate trial, delivering a two-and-a-half hour speech to start things off Wednesday. Whether or not his speech was effective appeared to break down along party lines.

Media Slobbers All Over Schiff As He Goes On To Lobby Against Democracy https://t.co/sCfFkLF4t1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2020

Meghan McCain Slams Schiff’s Opening Statement As ‘Performance Art’ https://t.co/SR6SjMZEO3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Republican Senators and attacked Fox News.

Chuck Schumer Attacks Fox News At Impeachment Press Conference https://t.co/8Fqs08woGM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2020

The Democrats’ overall presentation led Wall Street Journal columnist Kim Strassel and Fox News political analyst Brit Hume to conclude that they were not actually trying to reach enough Republicans to remove the president from office.

It is becoming increasingly clear that whoever the Democrats are trying to reach with their impeachment arguments, it is not Senate Republicans. By @KimStrassel https://t.co/InOSLGDTaI — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 24, 2020

The White House response:

President Trump took to Twitter often, despite making time for a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, to voice his displeasure with the impeachment and the House Democrats leading the charge.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The Impeachment Hoax is interfering with the 2020 Election – But that was the idea behind the Radical Left, Do Nothing Dems Scam attack. They always knew I did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The White House called it “an act of partisan revenge.”

Today, Congressional Democrats are asking you to do something they couldn’t do over the course of 3+ years: Pretend this impeachment is about anything other than partisan revenge. Their drive to impeach President @realDonaldTrump began before he even took the Oath of Office. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2020

The hot takes:

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott, while speaking with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, referred to the impeachment trial as “Groundhog Day” and said it was like being a kid who was forced to stay in church for the sermon — repeated on a two hour loop.

LIVE ???? ALERT‼️ It’s Day 2 of the impeachment trial and I’m joining @kilmeade on @foxnewsradio to talk about what is in store today. It’s time to get back to work doing things that help the American people. Tune in at 9:34AM: https://t.co/bNMjDc7NEE — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 23, 2020

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn admitted that she passed some of her time reading while the House impeachment managers were presenting their case. Her book of choice? Kim Strassel’s “Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America.”

Sen. Blackburn responds to accusation she wasn’t paying attention during trial https://t.co/9GcVLQYqDn — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 24, 2020

Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee mocked House impeachment managers, suggesting they could be marketed as a cure for insomnia.

Just seen on TV-videos of House impeachment “managers” are being sold by Ronco as sure-fire cure for insomnia! Entire set of their droning for just $19.95! Order 2day and get 2nd set free, just pay shipping and handling.

1-800-NoSchiff — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 24, 2020

Former South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy told Fox News host Sean Hannity that former President Barack Obama could possibly be relevant as an impeachment witness.

GOWDY ON HANNITY: Barack Obama Could Be Relevant as Impeachment Witness https://t.co/EsOrI0Hskc pic.twitter.com/jxYQJZKGMr — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 24, 2020

Country music legend Charlie Daniels even weighed in on impeachment, saying, “From what I can surmise, they keep whipping the same old dead donkey and asking the Senate to do their job for them. If they didn’t believe in the charges they had they shouldn’t have brought them.”

can’t watch the democrats, starring Adam Schiff, present their impeachment case,but from what I can surmise, they keep whipping the same old dead donkey and asking the Senate to do their job for them

If they didn’t believe in the charges they had they shouldn’t have brought them — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 24, 2020

A protester crashed the Senate gallery during a presentation from House impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries, screaming that Schumer was “the devil.”

‘Schumer Is The Devil!’ Protester Bursts Into Senate Gallery, Interrupts Hakeem Jeffries. https://t.co/GMhwf0bfyQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2020

Public response:

According to several polls, the majority of Americans would like to hear from witnesses at the Senate trial — however, most of those polls did not clarify whether the preferred witnesses were former Director of National Intelligence John Bolton and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney or former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“Whatever is going on in terms of messaging from Washington [and] what the political tribes are supposed to believe and supposed to want from this—it’s not working,” @maddow says about polls that show Americans support the idea of hearing from witnesses. https://t.co/eHN6Frt7m3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 24, 2020

FiveThirtyEight’s impeachment poll tracker indicates that while the ongoing impeachment proceedings have not moved the needle among Republicans and Democrats, independents are continuing to show less interest over time in removing Trump from office.

