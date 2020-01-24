REPORT: Bengals Won’t Trade The 1st Pick, Will Draft Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are apparently 100% locked in on taking Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 draft.

With the draft closing in on us with an April start date, many people want to know what the Bengals will do. Well, it sounds like Cincy has made a decision, and the former LSU star will be joining the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Bengals will keep the pick and take Joe Burrow with it. You can watch his full comments below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know it’s fun to speculate about what might happen, but Schefter is 100% correct on this one. The Bengals aren’t trading the pick.

They might take a few phone calls, but they’re not passing up on the chance to take Burrow. When you can take a franchise QB in the league, you do it.

While Burrow might not be the greatest prospect we’ve ever seen, he’s without a doubt the best one in this class.

The Bengals would be foolish to not take him given their quarterback situation. He’ll be wearing white and orange for the first snap of the 2020 season.

You can take that one to the bank!