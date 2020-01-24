Watch Sam Elliott In Doritos’ Super Bowl Commercial

Sam Elliott stars in Doritos’ Super Bowl commercial, and it’s amazing.

The legendary actor walks into a bar in classic Western fashion rocking a hat, and it didn’t disappoint. He proceeded to recite “Old Town Road” lyrics in the dusty bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly expected a gunfight to break out at any moment. Watch the epic commercial below.

That’s how you do a commercial, folks. That’s how you move the needle at the Super Bowl. You get a legendary western actor to come in, recite some famous lyrics and everybody is locked in.

They also dropped a teaser for Lil Nas X appearing in a commercial for Doritos.

I’m honestly so pumped to see if we get more out of Doritos. Sam Elliott is one of the baddest men in the game when it comes to setting a tone.

Even without the mustache in “Justified,” he was still 100% chilling.

February 2 can’t get here fast enough. It really can’t. The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers is going to be lit, and now we know we’re getting at least one great commercials.