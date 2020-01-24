These Reports About Obama And Bernie Sanders Raise Major Questions About A Potential Michelle White House Bid

One of the strangest parts of the 2020 Democratic primary is former President Barack Obama’s failure to endorse his Vice President Joe Biden.

Beyond that, we’re hearing rumblings that Obama is prepared to move against Bernie Sanders if he picks up too much steam in the coming weeks. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Friday morning to make sense of what this news means for the rest of the Democratic field.

