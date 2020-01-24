Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’

President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to attend the annual March For Life on Friday, telling the crowd that he believes “every person is worth protecting.”

Hundreds of thousands people gather every year in Washington, DC for the march in opposition to abortion. Vice President Mike Pence has attended the march in the past and Trump has addressed the rally goers in video messages, but this is the first year that the president attended in person.

“It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life!” Trump told the crowd. “We’re here for a very simple reason — to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

WATCH:

“Every life brings love into this world,” Trump said. “Every person is worth protecting.”

Trump knocked several Democrats during his speech for their pro-abortion comments, particularly Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who suggested that mothers and doctors should be allowed to kill children shortly after they are born.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said during an interview last year.

Trump has implemented several pro-life policies since taking office, including declaring that taxpayer funds can no longer be used for abortion referrals under Title X. Planned Parenthood opted out of Title X program funding rather than stop referring women for abortions. (RELATED: 2019 Was A Banner Year For The Pro-Life Movement)

“We will not be bullied into withholding abortion information from our patients,” acting Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said at the time.

The president also noted during his speech that he nominated two conservative justices to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump received cheers and applause after he completed his speech.