Will Trump Fully Eliminate Birthright Tourism? Heritage Foundation Policy Analyst Tells All

Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Policy Analyst Amy Swearer joined Daily Caller video columnist Anders Hagstrom to discuss the Trump administration’s plan to curb birth tourism.

In particular, she talked about how President Donald Trump’s actions are significantly more moderate than what he promised on the campaign trail.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!