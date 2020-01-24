Wisconsin Will Wear Throwback Uniforms Against Ohio State Honoring The 2000 Final Four Run

Wisconsin will have some fire basketball uniforms for our upcoming game against Ohio State.

The team announced the Badgers will wear special throwback uniforms honoring the 2000 Final Four run for the February 9 matchup. These things are dripping in awesomeness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, there’s almost too much drip. You have to wonder if Ohio State will even bother showing up. Take a look at them below.

Again, these uniforms are just soaking in drip right now. Wisconsin is pretty traditional when it comes to our uniforms for football and basketball.

We rarely deviate from what we know. It’s just not what we do, but these uniforms are straight fire. They’re absolutely incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 23, 2020 at 12:12pm PST

You almost have to feel bad for the Buckeyes. There’s simply no way they’re going to walk into the Kohl Center and win with our team rocking these unis.

It’s just not going to happen. This game has blowout written all over it, and I’m here for that kind of action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:30am PST

See you all February 9! I might have to get one of these things, and throw it up in a frame on the wall. I just can’t pass up on something this good.