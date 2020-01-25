HIGHLIGHTS: Purdue Blows Out Wisconsin 70-51, Badgers Fall To 12-8

Purdue smacked Wisconsin 70-51 Friday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:59pm PST

Going into the major Big 10 matchup, I made it pretty clear that this game would be tough as hell, despite Purdue having a bit of a down season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What I didn’t expect was what I actually watched unfold. We didn’t just get beat. We got stomped all over by the Boilermakers.

Wisconsin didn’t come to play, we looked scared, we looked like we had no energy and we looked like we didn’t belong on the same court as Purdue.

I might be the biggest fan of the Badgers on the planet, but I’m not going to pretend like what we saw last night will ever be acceptable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:52pm PST

To quote a text I sent somebody last night, that performance never would have happened under Bo Ryan. Not in a million years.

The backlash from playing that way under Ryan would have made sure it never happened. Greg Gard better make it crystal clear that’s not acceptable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Jan 24, 2020 at 12:16pm PST

We need to do a lot of soul searching right now as we sit at 12-8. The season is hanging in the balance, and it’ll be gone in the snap of your fingers if we play again like we did last night.