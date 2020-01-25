Politics

Rashida Tlaib Retweets Unverified Story That Israelis Killed Palestinian Boy

House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Rashida Tlaib questions Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill Oct. 23, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Greg Price Contributor
Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib retweeted a claim from a Palestinian politician that a Palestinian boy was “kidnapped and executed” by “a herd of violent Israeli settlers” and “thrown into a water well.”

The unverified claim was being promoted by several anti-Israel Twitter accounts. In fact, the boy was found by Israeli emergency services to have drowned in a cistern, the Jerusalem Post reports. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Appears To Blame ‘Israeli Occupation’ For Israeli Teen’s Murder)

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the PLO Executive Committee whose tweet Tlaib retweeted, later deleted and retracted the tweet.

Tlaib, however, has yet to apologize for retweeting the false story to her almost 900,000 Twitter followers. She was swiftly condemned on Twitter with many comparing it to a modern day blood libel.

Tlaib has come under fire for being one of the most anti-Israeli voices in the United States Congress. She is a supporter of the BDS movement and has compared Israel to Apartheid South Africa. She was also once barred from visiting the country by the Israeli government.

Her comments have been routinely criticized as anti-Semitic with President Trump once saying that she and fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar “hate all Jewish people.”