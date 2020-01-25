CNN Legal Analyst Aghast That Trump’s Lawyers ‘All White Men’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin noted Saturday that President Donald Trump’s legal team lacks diversity because “it was all white men today.”

Toobin was commenting on the lawyers who provided Trump’s legal defense at his Senate impeachment trial. After three days of House Democrats, led by impeachment manager California Rep. Adam Schiff, the president’s lawyers provided two hours of rebuttal.

“White House, white people,” Toobin said. “You know, this is a lesson in the diversity of the two parties. You look at the house managers, it was almost evenly divided between men and women, you had two African Americans, you had a Hispanic; I mean, it was all white men today.” (RELATED: White House Lawyer: Schiff ‘Untruthful On Whistleblower And Russian Collusion)

He suggested there might be two white women “allegedly on the team. We’ll see if they’re allowed to argue, but I think in a visual medium when you have one side that has a very diverse team and the other side that’s white men, that says something in and of itself.”

The impeachment trial, like the inquiry, has focused on whether Trump made foreign aid to Ukraine conditional on an investigation into the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The president has said he was referring to an investigation into corruption in Ukraine. (RELATED: Adam Schiff: Removing Trump Urgent Because He’s ‘Threatening’ To ‘Cheat In The Next Election’)

On Friday, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that even if the president had asked for an investigation into the Bidens, he would not have been wrong to do so. He promised that he was planning to investigate Hunter Biden at some future date.