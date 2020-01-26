‘The Kurds Are In A Fragile Position’: American Friends Of Kurdistan Cofounder Shares His Views On US-Iran Tensions

Diliman Abdulkader, the cofounder of the American Friends of Kurdistan, sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to share his views on U.S.-Iran tensions.

“The Kurds are in a fragile position, this is important because the Kurds at the end of the day are neighbors with Iran and the Kurds are landlocked,” said Abdulkader. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DHS Started Preparing Against Iran Threats Months Ago, Acting Secretary Says.)

Abdulkader went on to explain why he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to take out Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and he shared his concerns about what’s next.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

