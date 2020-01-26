US

Fifth Case Of Coronavirus In US Occurs As Death Toll Climbs In China

video featuring doctors in masks plays in a subway station on January 26, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of coronavirus rose to 1,975 in mainland China on Sunday. Authorities tightened restrictions on travel and tourism this weekend after putting Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, under quarantine on Thursday. The spread of the virus corresponds with the first days of the Spring Festival, which is one of the biggest domestic travel weeks of the year in China. Popular tourism landmarks in Beijing including the Forbidden City, Badaling Great Wall, and The Palace Museum were closed to the public starting Saturday. The Beijing Municipal Education Commission announced it will delay reopening schools from kindergarten to university. The death toll on Sunday rose to 56. The majority of fatalities are in Wuhan where the first cases of the virus were reported last month. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

Betsy Joles/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Sydney Shea Contributor
Font Size:

Three more cases of coronavirus in the United States have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infected patients to five in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

While the agency deemed the risk for Americans to be low, there are an estimated 3,000 cases in China, according to The New York Times. The three newest U.S. cases were in one Arizona patient and two California patients who had traveled back from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan is essentially on lockdown as the country’s death toll rises to at least 80.

The virus attacks infected patients’ respiratory systems, causing shortness of breath, coughing, and tightness in the chest, along with fever. It is most deadly to young children and elderly adults. (RELATED: CDC Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Case In Chicago As China Locks Down Travel In More Cities)

Airports around the world are ramping up sanitary precautions and health screenings, including John F. Kennedy International, Los Angeles International and San Francisco International in the United States.

The CDC recommended that travelers avoid the province of Hubei, China, where Wuhan is located.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.