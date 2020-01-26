Fifth Case Of Coronavirus In US Occurs As Death Toll Climbs In China

Three more cases of coronavirus in the United States have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infected patients to five in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

While the agency deemed the risk for Americans to be low, there are an estimated 3,000 cases in China, according to The New York Times. The three newest U.S. cases were in one Arizona patient and two California patients who had traveled back from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan is essentially on lockdown as the country’s death toll rises to at least 80.

CDC confirms 3 new cases of novel #coronavirus (#2019nCoV) infection in the U.S., 1 in AZ & 2 in CA, bringing total to 5. All US cases travelled from Wuhan, China. More cases may be identified. However, risk to US general public is still considered low. https://t.co/4LCdPwHizU pic.twitter.com/4RVMxJ1Wh0 — CDC (@CDCgov) January 27, 2020

The virus attacks infected patients’ respiratory systems, causing shortness of breath, coughing, and tightness in the chest, along with fever. It is most deadly to young children and elderly adults. (RELATED: CDC Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Case In Chicago As China Locks Down Travel In More Cities)

Airports around the world are ramping up sanitary precautions and health screenings, including John F. Kennedy International, Los Angeles International and San Francisco International in the United States.

The CDC recommended that travelers avoid the province of Hubei, China, where Wuhan is located.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.