Critics Line Up To Accuse Trump Of Threatening Adam Schiff In Tweet

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Donald Trump fired off a Sunday morning tweet in the direction of House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, and critics immediately piled on to accuse him of issuing a direct threat.

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” Trump tweeted.

Schiff himself told Chuck Todd on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” that he believed Trump had intended to threaten him when he said, “He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” (RELATED: ‘Blood Drained From Adam Schiff’s Face’: John Barrasso Says Schiff’s ‘Parody’ Came Back To Haunt Him)

Others were quick to take up the same argument.

Among the critics were sitting Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Cicilline called for a ruling from Twitter, while Van Hollen argued that Trump’s attorneys should be admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts, who has been tasked with overseeing Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Chris Lu, who served as White House cabinet secretary under former President Barack Obama, argued that the current “threat” against Schiff was simply the continuation of a pattern of behavior.

The Washington Post even claimed that Trump’s tweet “appears to be veiled threat.”