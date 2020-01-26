Herbert Burns Knocks Out Nate Landwehr At UFC Raleigh

Herbert Burns destroyed Nate Landwehr Saturday at UFC Raleigh.

Burns, in what was his UFC debut, knocked out Landwehr with a brutal knee to the face. It looked like he was kind of in trouble, but he quickly turned the tables. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the unbelievable ending to the fight below. It’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Herbert Burns successful in his UFC debut as he KO’s Nate Landwehr in the 1st. Nate always with the Kill or be Killed mentality pic.twitter.com/9JunX3Rh3F — Hinxsta (@Hinxsta) January 25, 2020

This dude is going to have a huge future in the UFC if this is the kind of energy he’s bringing to the table. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

That knee to the face of Landwehr was absolutely incredible. He put him out right on the spot, and there’s no other way to say it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herbert “The Blaze????” Burns (@herbertburns) on Jan 25, 2020 at 7:25pm PST

When it comes to fights in the UFC, that’s about as good as it’ll ever get. You don’t often see people get knocked out like that.

Major props to Burns for getting a huge victory to start his UFC career. Something tells me it certainly won’t be his last one.