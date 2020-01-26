House Impeachment Manager: There Should Be New Witnesses Because ‘The President Deserves A Fair Trial’

House impeachment manager Jason Crow appeared Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” to discuss whether his fellow Democrats’ arguments for approving witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial have been persuasive.

Host Margaret Brennan opened the segment by asking, “do you think that in the presentation you made, that your colleagues made, that you have persuaded Republicans to vote to approve witnesses?”

The congressman replied that he hopes that arguments worked because the president and the American people “deserve a fair trial.”

I hope so. I mean, overwhelmingly, the American people support that. Almost three-quarters of the American people want a fair trial, want evidence, want witnesses, want documents, and that’s what they deserve. The president deserves a fair trial. The American people deserve a fair trial, and the senators who are going to have to make a really important decision here in the coming days need to have all of the evidence and the full picture in front of them.

The CBS host then noted some of the senators that Democrats were hoping to persuade to vote for new witnesses had “taken umbrage” with parts of the impeachment trial and asked Crow if the Democrats had “overplayed their hand.” (RELATED: Jerry Nadler On Impeachment: Trump ‘Betrayed His Country’)

Crow responded, “No, I don’t. I mean, listen, the manager team is a very diverse team and background and experience, and, you know, we make cases in different ways. We have different styles. And that’s fine. But the larger point is this isn’t about any one person. This isn’t about how people are feeling about this issue. Everybody sitting in that chamber has taken an oath to be an impartial juror. We’ve all taken oaths to be members of Congress, to put the Constitution, to put the country ahead of our own personal interests and well-being.”