NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, killed in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday at the age of 41.

According to TMZ, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

ABC 7 confirmed the news Sunday.

There were reportedly four other people on the helicopter, and none of them survived. Kobe’s wife Vanessa wasn’t with him.

This is honestly incredibly tragic. I’m at a loss for words right now. Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

Now, at the young age of 41, he’s dead in a tragic helicopter accident.

I’m just sitting here stunned. I’m at a loss for words, and I can’t believe this. What a terribly tragic situation for Kobe and his entire family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody touched by this tragedy.