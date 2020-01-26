Pete Buttigieg Tells Pro-Life Democrat He Supports Party’s Position: Pro-Lifers ‘Don’t Belong’

Indiana’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg told a pro-life Democrat that he agreed with the party platform that left no room for her.

Buttigieg made the comments during a Sunday evening town hall with Fox’s Chris Wallace, in response to a question about allowing for more inclusive language in the party’s official platform. (RELATED: Bloomberg Passes Buttigieg In RCP Betting Odds, Could Blow Past Warren Next)

WATCH:

A woman introduced as Kristen Day from Oakton, Virginia, took the microphone and said, “I’m a proud pro-life Democrat. Do you want the support of pro-life Democratic voters? There are 21 million of us. And if so, would you support more moderate platform language to insure the party of diversity and inclusion does include everybody?”

Buttigieg responded by saying that he respected her point of view and hoped to earn her vote, but that he had to present his own views honestly. “I’m not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you,” he said. “I am pro-choice. I believe a woman ought to be able to make that decision.”

“If we can’t agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line,” Buttigieg continued. “In my view it’s the woman faced with that decision in her own life.”

Wallace jumped in then to note that President Donald Trump had, just days earlier, become the first sitting president to attend and speak at the March for Life.

“He didn’t answer the second part of my question,” Day protested. “The Democratic platform contains language that says we don’t belong. We have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to months and the government should pay for it. And it doesn’t say people with diversity of views should be included in the party.”

Day went on to suggest that a party which prided itself on diversity and being a “big tent” party should be willing to make allowances to include everyone. “Would you be open on language like that in the Democratic platform saying we are diverse and inclusive and we want everybody?” she asked.

“I support the position of my party that this kind of medical care needs to be available to everyone,” Buttigieg responded.

Wallace rephrased the question and asked again: “What do you say to Democrats who are pro-life? What do you say to them on an issue of such deep conscience? That they should overlook this issue and look at the whole sum of views or go find another party?”

“I never encountered a politician or another person that I agreed with 100% of the time,” Buttigieg replied. “Even on very important things. At the end of the day, this is what I believe. People I care about and respect view it differently. But this is something I believe is so important. Especially because I’m never going have to make that decision.”

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich responded immediately, saying, “Pete Buttigieg just told a pro-life, Democrat *woman* she has no place in today’s Democrat Party. All she asked for was a recognition there is diversity of thought on the issue and that it be put in the platform language. He said no and told her to deal with it.”