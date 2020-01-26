Editorial

Sports World Reacts On Twitter To Kobe Bryant’s Death

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Reactions poured in Sunday after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41.

Bryant, who was a star for years with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

 

Reactions were swift, and I think it’s safe to say this is one of the saddest days we’ve ever had in sports. Check out some reactions from Twitter, which briefly crashed after news broke, below.

What a horrible day. There are some days that you’ll remember for a long time, and Kobe Bryant dying at the age of 41 is on that list

He was supposed to be around for several more decades. He was supposed to continue to be a fixture in the world of basketball.

Now, he’s dead, and it’s clear the sports world is in a lot of pain.

 

RIP to a true legend in the world of sports. He’s gone way too soon.