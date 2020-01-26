Sports World Reacts On Twitter To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Reactions poured in Sunday after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41.

Bryant, who was a star for years with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on May 3, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

Reactions were swift, and I think it’s safe to say this is one of the saddest days we’ve ever had in sports. Check out some reactions from Twitter, which briefly crashed after news broke, below.

Thanks for this @RealJayWilliams, heartfelt & real. “Let that shit go. It doesn’t matter…. I know I cursed, I’m sorry…. This is about life and being precious with every damn second we have here. From somebody who knows, who had it almost happen to me. Randomly. Arbitrarily.” pic.twitter.com/RQiZK0EORW — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

NO NO NO NO KOBE!!!!!!! PLEASE BE A DREAM. KOBE CAN’T BE GONE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2020

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

I really don’t know what to say. I feel like crying. My sincerest prayers go out to Kobe’s family and the entire basketball world, which was also Kobe’s family. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 26, 2020

Just don’t have the words…. #Kobe — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

How absolutely horrifying. Watching Kobe totally embrace post-basketball life has been awesome. Getting to do all the things he didn’t get to do while he was playing. Getting so wrapped up in his daughter’s basketball. The films. All of it. This is just unspeakably awful. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 26, 2020

Damn not Kobe — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 26, 2020

What a horrible day. There are some days that you’ll remember for a long time, and Kobe Bryant dying at the age of 41 is on that list

He was supposed to be around for several more decades. He was supposed to continue to be a fixture in the world of basketball.

Now, he’s dead, and it’s clear the sports world is in a lot of pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Mar 2, 2019 at 9:22pm PST

RIP to a true legend in the world of sports. He’s gone way too soon.