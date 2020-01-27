BACKER And ROWE: Frontline Communities Are Relying On Us For Action Against Climate Change Now

Every day, the pains of climate change plague communities living on the frontlines. Frontline communities are those who feel the “first and worst” effects of our changing planet, which range from dangerous sea-level rise to increased frequency of extreme weather. These communities are largely low-income and/or minorities who must endure these tragic effects with few resources. And while these communities are consistently at-risk and harmed by climate change more than any other, they’re rarely given a seat at the table when decisions are made. That needs to change.

A city like New Orleans is an all-exposing example. 18.7% of the city lives in poverty, which is the worst in the nation (for the 50 largest metropolitan areas). Additionally, over 35% of the black community lives below the poverty line. These staggering numbers hit the hardest at the dawn of disaster. Whether it’s the ever-encroaching sea-level rise plaguing southeastern Louisiana or the disastrous storms that have displaced hundreds of thousands of New Orleans residents, those on the frontlines are forced to pick up the pieces.

Instead of leaving frontline communities behind, we need policies that enhance day-to-day lives.

Many of the American political “left” address frontline communities when speaking about climate change, and the most progressive climate plan, the Green New Deal, mentions many communities by name. Efforts like these recognize the pain, but government-first prescriptions only cripple our frontline communities.

Government-first policies, although they often sound altruistic, usually end up putting frontline communities last. Policies that advocate for only wind and solar to power our nation into the future are estimated to increase energy costs by 12-14% and incur an income loss of more than $40,000 for a family of four. Taxes on industry always raises prices on the bottom-line. Burdensome regulations increase prices for the very folks who are dealing with climate change.

So, how do we solve climate change and support frontline communities?

We need to strike a meaningful balance between local, state, and national solutions. Each area of the country requires its own policy—and each needs to be different. For instance, the Florida Keys are threatened by rising sea levels and hurricanes, but communities in California are threatened by more frequent and dangerous wildfires. Although these two areas are greatly affected by environmental challenges, the same solution will not serve both of them.

Innovation and creative solutions are the keys to helping vulnerable areas and furthering the fight against climate change in a meaningful way. It is crucial that we prepare for extreme weather and the effects of climate change. Leaving frontline communities’ fates to chance is not an option.

Innovating our way through climate change’s challenges is crucial. Improving grid infrastructure will allow people to continue to have electricity even during extreme weather events. Increased battery storage will decrease our reliance on fossil fuels and allow us to blaze ahead toward a greener future for everyone. Pursuing natural solutions like coastal restoration and proper forest management will prevent environmental disasters from escalating. Pushing companies to lower their environmental footprint is a duty all of us have as consumers in a market economy. Most importantly, there will be no comprehensive climate solution until frontline communities are at the table.

For frontline communities — and the planet in general — there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution that will solve every climate challenge. If there were, we would have already deployed it.

States, with the advice of their frontline communities, must innovate and devise specific, localized solutions that maximize effectiveness. Clunky top-down approaches and over-ambitious rhetoric should be an approach of the past.

Frontline communities need results — before it’s too late. It’s our job to put partisan politics aside, stand with these communities, and deliver meaningful results.

Benji Backer is the founder and president of the American Conservation Coalition, an organization that promotes free-market and limited government environmentalism. Recently, Backer was seen on The Today Show. Stephen Rowe is a prominent digital strategist in the conservative movement and serves on the ACC Campus Board. Rowe has been awarded multiple 30 Under 30 Awards, and his work has been seen at Fox News, The Daily Wire, and The Washington Times, among other outlets.