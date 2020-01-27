Sen. Barrasso Compares Trump Impeachment Trial To Kavanaugh Hearings

Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso on Monday compared the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump to the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think there is going to be something new coming out every day, very similar from what we saw in the Kavanaugh trial, new information, old information told in a different way, to inflame emotions and influence the outcome,” Barrasso said in a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“Take a breath, let’s listen to the president’s lawyers today and the case that they present. We are going to get to the specific question of witnesses on Friday,” Barrasso continued.

WATCH:

.@SenJohnBarrasso: New information coming out now is like what we saw in the Kavanaugh hearings. “Old information told in a different way to inflame emotions and influence the outcome.” pic.twitter.com/F8hMpd8Gqb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2020

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process, and we’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity — my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women … I’m not going anywhere,” Kavanaugh said in September of 2018 in an interview with Fox News. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’: Kavanaugh Strikes Back At Accusers)