Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Is Bringing Around 2,000 Staff Members, Family And Friends To The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is pulling off a great move for his team for the Super Bowl.

According to Herbie Teope, the Hunt family is bringing “close to 2,000 staff members, friends and families” to the game against the 49ers in Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Chiefs are more than taking care of their own for Super Bowl LIV. The Hunt family is hosting close to 2,000 staff members, friends and families in Miami for the big game, I’m told. Good for the Hunt family to do this. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 25, 2020

This is an awesome gesture from Hunt and his family. They’re obviously very wealthy. They own an NFL team. That generally means you’re very rich.

When you have the opportunity to use your money for good, you should do it. You lose nothing by helping people less fortunate than yourself, especially when you have NFL money.

That’s a rounding error at the end of the day.

While some in society constantly rip on the wealthy, it’s important to remember that there are a lot of wealthy people out there with big hearts.

I think it’s safe to say Hunt has a huge heart, and he should be applauded for taking so many people involved with the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Major props to him!