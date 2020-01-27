REPORT: Dan Bilzerian Could Be Engaged

Dan Bilzerian is reportedly off the market after he gave out an engagement ring.

Instagram model Mariah Lee shared a photo of the ring on her Instagram story, according to a report published Monday by Barstool Sports. In the since deleted Instagram story, the model shared a photo of the huge rock of a diamond.

“I said yes,” she wrote on the story and tagged Bilzerian.

It is unclear if the proposal is real, but the two were together over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, according to Bilzerian’s own Instagram story.

It’s really odd that Bilzerian would get engaged considering he’s built his entire brand partly off his playboy lifestyle. His entire Instagram is filled with photos of half-naked girls in bikinis. Just last week, Bilzerian shared a photo of himself with two girls in bikinis at a tropical destination. (RELATED: Dan Bilzerian Rips Into United Airlines On Twitter For Overselling Flights)

“Pray that you will not fall into temptation,” he captioned the photo.

I guess we’ll see over the next week if this was just a ploy to get @Mariahhlee into the news cycle or if Bilzerian really is engaged to be married.

It’ll also be interesting to see if anything on his Instagram changes or if he’ll continue to be the same old Bilzerian.