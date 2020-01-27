Demi Lovato Reacts To First Performance Since Overdose In 2018

Musician Demi Lovato reflected on her first performance Sunday night since her overdose in 2018.

The star performed her new single “Anyone” during the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony.

“What an unbelievable night,” Lovato captioned a photo from her performance. “My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

Many other musicians showed their support for Lovato on Instagram. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Announced As National Anthem Singer For Super Bowl LIV)

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was,” popstar Selena Gomez shared on her own Instagram story. “Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

“I was in tears, you are so incredible,” singer Bea Miller commented on Lovato’s photo.

“No words. So proud of u,” Entertainment mogul Scooter Braun also commented.

Lovato first announced she would be performing live at the Grammys on her Instagram roughly a week ago.

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs,” she captioned a photo of herself.

Lovato nearly died after suffering from an overdose in 2018. She spent two weeks in the hospital in July of 2018. Upon her release, Lovato then spent time in a rehab facility.