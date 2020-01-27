CONFIRMED: Doug Collins Is Planning A Run For Senate

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins plans to run for the battleground Senate seat in Georgia, the Daily Caller confirmed Monday.

Collins will likely face the newly appointed Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the election, which will take place in November. Politico first reported the news, saying Collins has even consulted the White House about the planned run for Senate.

In December 2019, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially announced Kelly Loeffler, a businesswoman from Georiga, as his choice to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson. (RELATED: Georgia Governor Officially Taps Kelly Loeffler To US Senate)

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson announced in August that he would resign from the Senate, citing health reasons, setting up Kemp to choose Loeffler as his replacement. It is now likely Collins will take on Loeffler a primary election. Loeffler was sworn in as a United States senator on Jan. 6.

It is not yet clear when Collins will make the official announcement.

(This post will be updated as more information becomes available.)

(Christian Datoc contributed to this report)