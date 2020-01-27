ESPN Names Clemson Vs. Ohio State The Greatest Game Of The 2019 College Football Season

The Clemson Tigers beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoff has been named the greatest game of the season.

ESPN released a list of the best games of the 2019 campaign, and the semi-finals matchup was at the top. It’s hard to disagree with the pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers pulling off the comeback victory against Ryan Day, Justin Fields and OSU was incredible.

Sure, there’s going to be some serious debate about the fumble call for years to come, but Trevor Lawrence put on a clinic in the second half.

Once Lawrence got going, OSU’s defense had absolutely no answer for him. He was surgical in the passing game, and even ripped off a huge run.

I was even pulling for Ohio State in the game because of Big 10 loyalty, but you just had to also tip your cap to Clemson when it was all said and done.

They balled out, and stole a victory from the Buckeyes. It’s just that simple. I 100% agree with the pick from ESPN.