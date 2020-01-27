ESPN Releases Emotional Video Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death

ESPN released an emotional video late Sunday night after the death of Kobe Bryant.

Following the former Los Angeles Lakers star dying in a helicopter crash, the sports network released a video narrated by Tom Rinaldi recapping Bryant’s life. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

I’d suggest getting a box of tissues before firing this one up because it’s going to pull at your heart.

Damn, that hit right in the heart. There’s no way you can be a fan of sports, and not have your emotions get pulled at when watching that video.

What a life to have lived. What a journey to have walked. Kobe accomplished more by the time of his death at the age of 41 than most people would accomplish in 100 lifetimes.

It all came to a tragic end in Calabasas, California this past Sunday, and one of his daughters died with him.

It’s unbelievably horrible on so many different levels.

There’s no doubt more and more stories will come out about Kobe over the coming days. I wish I had more to say, but it’s just so stunning that I’m at a loss for thoughts.

Rest easy, Kobe.