Exclusive Interview: Glenn Greenwald Is Just Getting Started

Gleen Greenwald, an author and journalist for The Intercept, was recently charged with cybercrimes in Brazil after uncovering a bombshell story that shed light on the behavior of the country’s prosecutors.

The Daily Caller talked to Greenwald Sunday, and is publishing the entire interview as follows.

On the charges against him:

I’m obviously optimistic as evidenced by the fact that I’m in Brazil, and I don’t need to be, but I am. And I’m not an expert in Brazilian law, but the overwhelming consensus of the people who are is that the charges that are brought against me are not even a close call, and it’s actually an abuse of prosecutorial power. Members of the Supreme Court have indicated to the media that they regard the charges as invalid.

And all of that provides some comfort, but at the same time, I’m currently charged with something like 126 felony counts, which could send me to prison for I think it’s something like 380 years. Because the theory is that I became part of the criminal conspiracy which means that all of the crimes committed by anyone in the conspiracy is attributable to me.

So, you’re never going to be completely comfortable when you’re facing that sort of an official condemnation by a powerful state apparatus. But, the fight I think is worth having and, I guess ultimately I’m placing my faith in the health and legitimacy of Brazilian institutions. (RELATED: Brazil Charges American Journalist Glenn Greenwald With Cybercrimes For Publishing Leaked Texts)

Once this is over, are you going to feel more intimidated when it comes to working on big stories like this?

It’s the opposite. I feel more emboldened. I remember when they detained my husband in Heathrow Airport for 12 hours under a terrorism law and spent the whole day threatening, that they were going to keep him and prosecute him. And then they finally released him after diplomatic pressure from Brazil. You know, I went to the airport and I kind of got myself in a little bit of trouble because the journalists asked me a question which is, ‘Are you going to be a little more careful? Are you going to be deterred in your future reporting?’ And I said no. If anything I’m gonna be much more aggressive now. I’m going to focus now on the UK because they just demonstrated the more abusive they got, the more to me they demonstrate the need for transparency.

That’s the whole point, is the more willing powerful officials are to abuse that power, the more light they need shined on them. So, for me personally if they fail it’s going to make me more aggressive and more emboldened. I think the real play for them, I think there’s obviously a hatred for me, but the whole thing kind of like the Hail Mary, and if it ends up working, and I end up going to prison, then all the better. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Slapped Live On Air By Brazilian Journalist)

But even if don’t, I think the bigger target for them are journalists who don’t quite have the resources and visibility and platform that I have. Right? So in a way they pick the person into who in a certain way who is the hardest person for them to do this to.

But you wouldn’t be calling me if I were a Brazilian journalist who wasn’t known. Right? It would not be on your radar. It wouldn’t be on the radar of The New York Times, or The Guardian, or The Washington Post, or AP, or any of the big media outlets internationally around the world, and probably not even international press freedom groups. I also have a major media outlet behind me in terms of funding, and their willingness to support everything I need, and then my visibility from the Snowden story and everything else.

But imagine if you’re a young journalist, if you work for a media outlet that doesn’t have a lot of resources. If you don’t have a big international platform, not many people would care if this were done to you. I think it’s more aimed at creating a climate of fear and intimidation and repression in Brazilian journalism generally by saying, “Look, if we can do this to him we obviously do this to you.”

I saw in an interview you did recently that U.S. democracy is sort of healthier under Trump because there’s so much opposition to him in the media and the courts. But when Trump is gone, and eventually he will be, if we have a Democratic president, whoever it is, do you think that energy and oversight of the federal government is just going to disappear?

I think most of it will. I mean, I think it would even if there were just like kind of run-of-the-mill, garden variety Republican president as well, like a Bush, or a Mitt Romney, or even like a Mike Pence. You know, maybe Pence is officially contaminated with Trump but, you know, at least some of it would remain. But that is the irony, is that I started writing about journalism and politics during the Bush years, and one of my principal complaints about the media was that it was so insufficiently adversarial.

They wouldn’t call torture “torture,” even though it was, because the Bush government said it wasn’t. It was very meek. You know, they had been kind of intimidated by the War on Terror and by being called allies of terrorists.

And then under Obama it got even worse. So, when I say American democracy is stronger under Trump, it’s not a compliment toward Trump, it’s to me a reflection of that fact that all the other institutions are finally doing their job, which they didn’t do under either Bush or Obama.

I’m not at all confident that this newfound adversarial spirit will endure beyond Trump.

One thing that is interesting is Trump’s treatment of whistleblowers — Chelsea Manning is in jail in Virginia right now. But it doesn’t seem particularly Trumpian. It actually sort of seems like business as usual. What is your impression of that?

Also, the indictment of Julian Assange I think is a really good example too because, the Obama administration wanted to indict Julian and just concluded that there was no way for them to do it without — how do you justify indicting Wikileaks or Julian but not indicting The New York Times or The Guardian, which published the same documents?

Whereas the Trump administration did, and I remember having this argument, or this discussion, internally at The Intercept, where it was clear Mike Pompeo was giving these speeches saying “We’re going to destroy Wikileaks and … their ability to operate under our free speech laws comes to an end.” And I remember people at The Intercept thinking, “Oh, Trump will never allow that, you know, he loves Julian and Wikileaks because of what they did for the 2016 campaign.”

So, it was just such a simple-minded way of looking at the world, like leaving aside the fact that Trump’s not loyal to anybody, like, he takes what you give him and then he doesn’t give a shit about you anymore.

Leaving that aside, the government kind of runs on its own, often despite Trump. You know, like, all this rhetoric about how Trump wanted better relations with the Russians, if you look at the reality of what the U.S. government has done it’s often been way more confrontational with Russia under Trump than Obama. Not because Trump wanted that, but because the government sort of functions — it’s that permanent bipartisan power structure that just stays in place no matter what the outcome of elections are. I don’t think Trump wanted Julian Assange prosecuted like the CIA, and the NSA, and the FBI did, and so he got prosecuted and Trump said, “Stop it.”

So, I think you’re right. There’s business as usual because of this kind of, you can call it the Deep State, which I do … Eisenhower called it the Military Industrial Complex. It’s that permanent, powerful power faction in Washington that’s more powerful that elected leaders and that survives and thrives regardless of how people vote at the ballot box.

If an American reporter living in the United States broke a very embarrassing story about President Trump in a way that personally humiliated him, maybe like something on the same level as the story you just broke, do you think Trump would then kick into high gear and try to prosecute that reporter or other reporters?

I mean he clearly would like to — you know, one of the frustrations that I’ve had about how people — you know, there’s been all this like flamboyant #Resistance among the kind of cable news set, like, online Brooklyn media about being vigilant about Trump attacks on the free press by which they typically mean that Trump, like, tweeted something mean about Wolf Blitzer, or, like, made an insult to Jim Acosta or whatever — things that aren’t in any way an attack on a free press. But, you know, their sensitive, self-absorbed ways of looking at the world make them think it is.

When in reality, right under their nose there is this extremely grave threat to press freedom, which is the indictment of Assange, because what people don’t understand is that — the way it got framed was that he had done more than just passively receive documents. He had actually tried to help her crack a password, and the implication was — if you talk to, like even journalists who specialize in this and still understand this — the implication that they tried to create was that he actually tried to help her hack and get these, steal these documents, therefore he became a part of it.

You know, it could be anyone, Trump or whoever comes after.

What’s your outlook on the 2020 election?

I think the main problem is that you have this media clique, it’s very loud and very dominant, and very homogeneous in the way that they think. They have essentially forced or caused the Democrats to spend the last four years talking about things the overwhelming majority of the population just doesn’t give a shit about.

Basically, what has the past four years of Trump’s presidency been dominated by? Russian and Ukraine — like do you think people in the key swing states wake up in the morning and give the slightest thought to like, what Putin is doing? Or whether the U.S. is like, sufficiently arming Ukraine, or who knows who the ambassador of Ukraine is or who gives a fuck if Trump wanted to fire him? Or like, Lev Parnas, or whatever that guy’s name is who gave that interview to Rachel Maddow, that everyone can’t stop talking about now? (RELATED: Lev Parnas Is Willing To Cooperate With Prosecutors, His Lawyer Says)

So the problem with 2016 was like, “What do the Democrats stand for?” It was like, Hillary rainbow flag memes, and like, America is already great, and everyone against us are deplorable.

What do the Democrats stand for … some kind of weird retrograde Cold War obsession that no one cares about? You know, when you’re struggling with student debt and having to work two or three jobs that don’t provide health care, at Walmart, all of that, you know, just like, the shitty stagnating wages.

I don’t think any other Democrat has anything to say about that except Bernie Sanders, who Trump, I don’t know if you heard about that newly released recording that said he was the only one he feared when it came to Hillary’s vice president because he has credibility to condemn trade and neoliberalism, and all the other stuff that has destroyed jobs in the Midwest. I think the Democrats best chance by far is nominating Bernie because he does talk to regular people’s concerns. I don’t think any of the other Democratic candidates do.

But do you think that the Bernie haters might have a point? Would he really be that good of a candidate in the general? Would a lot of Americans feel comfortable voting for a socialist?



I honestly don’t think those [political] categories apply anymore. If the traditional political tactics still applied, Donald Trump would have never been the Republican nominee. People were shocked that he kept blowing through Jeb Bush, and Marco Rubio, and GOP establishment money and the consulting class.

He ran against the war, and even before that, going back to 2012, Ron Paul was going to the deepest parts of South Carolina and Iowa and talking to evangelicals about like, the evils of the Iraq War and imperialists and the drug war, and getting 20% of the vote, 23% of the vote in the primaries. These categories have shifted radically. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)

Yeah, they’re gonna call Bernie a socialist and a communist, but if you go back and look how both McCain and Romney ran against Obama, they called Obama a socialist. They tried depict Obama as radically left-wing. I don’t think people give a shit about those kind of themes anymore. I don’t think they feel it’s relevant to their lives.

I think that what’s much more relevant than left versus right that people care about is insider/outsider. There is a big segment of the voting population that did vote for Obama once or twice and then voted for Trump. How do you explain that, if you come at it from left/right?

I listen to reporter friends of mine who go to these rallies and hear all the time “Yeah I’d vote for Bernie, I’d vote for Trump, I’d vote for Tulsi Gabbard, and that’s pretty much it.” I just think Bernie, of all the candidates, it’s not just that he seems like an outsider, it’s that he smells and talks like one. Kinda like Obama did in 2008 and Trump did in 2016 — that was the appeal of both Obama and Trump more than anything, is that they seemed like outsiders to a political system that people hate.

I think that Bernie has those credentials. You’re right, that’s gonna be his vulnerability, and there’s still some people who think that socialism is really bad, it’s been inculcated in people’s heads forever, but I think he does a really — I don’t know if you saw his Fox News appearance or that town hall he did for example, where he was obviously talking to conservative voters, and the reaction was amazing — which isn’t to say he’s going to get a lot of votes, but I think he can pull in a lot of independents, I think he can motivate people to go to the polls in the way Hillary didn’t.

You criticize the liberal media a lot. What is your view on conservative media in general?



I recently was on the Rolling Stone podcast, hosted by Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper, and it was Matt that said a lot of the best reporting on Russiagate came from places like The Daily Caller and Fox. And I think he was thinking about Chuck Ross, who I think is a great reporter, and probably Tucker.

Even when I started writing on politics back in 2006, and I had a larger liberal fanbase to build up my blog … I was always obsessed between the kind of, potential common ground between, back then you’d call it the libertarian right, you know, the Cato Institute loved me because my writings on civil liberties, and war, they were super opposed to Bush/Cheney theories of executive power and imperialism, the war on drugs — a huge potential common ground between the left and right. (RELATED: The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald Alleges He Was Banned From MSNBC)

So, I think that as the anti-Trump sentiment has turned establishment liberalism, which means by definition, liberal media outlets, into these kind of jingoistic, pro-security state outlets, even if you look at the impeachment, and what Adam Schiff is accusing Trump of doing, it was basically like not funding a proxy war with Russia with enough vigor by arming Ukraine. It’s just like this jingoistic, militaristic madness.

I think the reason why neocons have migrated out of the Republican Party and back to the Democratic Party is because I think a lot of conservative outlets have become increasingly inhospitable to militarism, to imperialism, to even to kind of, corporatism. You know, you see a lot of these, alt-right or far-right, or whatever you want to call them, candidates in Europe, like Marine Le Pen and Nigel Farage, running to the left of like, the centrist candidates on things like welfare benefits, you know, it’s kind of like, let’s keep out all foreigners and then give more to our working class.

So I just think the left/right categories … they’ve eroded so much now that they’re barely recognizable.

I think there’s a lot of propaganda in conservative media, like Sean Hannity kind of hacks, you know, I think there’s a lot of that, but I often now feel equally at home now with what’s called conservative media than I do with liberal media. And, I don’t think one is better than the other.

This interview has been edited for clarity and grammar.