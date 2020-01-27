Exclusive: Rep. Mike Gallagher Says U.S. Must ‘Stand Firm’ In Face Of Iranian Retaliation For Soleimani

Wisconsin Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher joined Daily Caller video columnist Maranda Finney for a wide-ranging interview.

In particular, Gallagher, a former Marine Corps intelligence officer, expressed grave concerns to Finney over the triple rocket attack on the United States embassy in Baghdad, Iraq that took place over the weekend.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!