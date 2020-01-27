Hunter Biden Agrees To Temporary Child Support Settlement For Ex-Stripper Baby Mama

Hunter Biden has reportedly agreed to pay a temporary child support settlement to the ex-stripper mother of his child.

The son of former Vice President Joe Biden agreed to begin paying monthly child support as well as back payments starting from Nov. 1, 2018 to his former lover Lunden Alexis Roberts, with whom he has a 1-year-old child, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. The temporary amount was not disclosed. (RELATED: Team Trump Congratulates Hunter Biden As DNA Test Confirms His Love Child ‘With Scientific Certainty’)

Biden must submit financial records by March 1 at which time the court has reserved the “right to retroactively or modify child support” based off that information and set the final amount.

Hunter Biden agrees to pay child support to ex-stripper baby mama https://t.co/TM2XeTWU2V pic.twitter.com/DIefmFUgjB — Page Six (@PageSix) January 27, 2020

In November 2019, DNA test results revealed Biden was indeed the father of Roberts’ child. Hunter initially denied the allegations back in August and requested that the court dismiss the allegations altogether. (RELATED: Outlets That Ripped Apart Bristol Palin’s 2008 Teen Pregnancy Gloss Over Hunter Biden’s Alleged New Kid)

The motion stated “that DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff’s child” and that Hunter “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

It comes after the former stripper had filed a petition for support and paternity of the one-year old child in May, per the Daily Mail.

Biden had stated that he wanted to keep his personal financial records a secret as he was engaged in the paternity suit.

The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,’ the filing reads. ‘Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,’ Biden’s attorney stated, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter reportedly fathered Roberts’s child while he was still involved in a relationship with his late brother’s wife, Hallie Biden. The couple split up in April and Hunter made headlines in May after a surprise wedding to Melissa Cohen, according to the Business Insider.