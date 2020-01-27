Impeach The Coronavirus — ‘Next! Week! This! Morning!’ Episode One

Welcome, Daily Ballers, to the premiere episode of our new weekly show, Next! Week! This! Morning!, the only show that breaks news BEFORE it happens.
Each week, host Christian Datoc will run down the biggest upcoming events in worlds of politics, sports, movies, television, pop culture, and internet. It’s basically The Colbert Report, before he sold out. Or Last Week Tonight, but way less British. (RELATED: Maybe It’s Not The Bat Soup: Could Coronavirus Have Started As A Bioweapon?)
Here’s what we covered this week:
- Previewing week two of the Senate impeachment trial
- Turning a “Hawkeye” toward the Iowa caucuses
- How to stop the deadly Coronavirus
- Five sure fire ways to avoid hosting a Super Bowl watch party
- The new shows and movies you shouldn’t skip this week
