Irina Shayk Says She’s Finding ‘New Ground’ After Life With Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk opened up about life after her split from actor Bradley Cooper and admitted she’s finding “new ground” since their breakup.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” the 34-year-old supermodel shared with British Vogue in an upcoming issue in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 27, 2020 at 9:02am PST

“Two great people don’t have to make a good couple,” she added. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Shayk continued, “Life without B [Bradley Cooper] is new ground. It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:26am PST

It comes following reports last year that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and “A Star Is Born” actor had split up after four years togther. The two share a three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The two reportedly agreed earlier this month to live in the same town, New York City, and split custody of their daughter, jointly and physically, 50/50, per TMZ.