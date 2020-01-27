Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Of Location Of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash In A Touching Tribute

Musician Jessica Simpson shared a photo of the location of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash from her backyard.

Simpson wrote a touching tribute to Bryant, who died in the crash Sunday, in the caption of a photo of the mountains where the tragic moment occurred.

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” Simpson captioned the photo. “We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise.” (RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Was Flying Dangerously Low Before Fatal Crash)

“My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment,” she continued. “Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss.”

Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others including pilot Ara Zobayan. The group was en route to the Mamba Sports Academy.

As previously reported, Pilot Zobayan was warned he was flying the helicopter too low before the chopper crashed into a mountainside in California.