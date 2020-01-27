Kansas City Chiefs Players Dress Like Coach Andy Reid On Their Way To The Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs players recently had some fun with their head coach Andy Reid.

In a Twitter photo shared Sunday by Rick Burhkolder, several players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, dressed in a red and white button up shirt like the ones Reid is known for while on their way to Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They were all clearly enjoying their little joke and smiling. Give it a look below.

When your players love their coach so much that they dress like him to go the Super Bowl. #BeGreat pic.twitter.com/ifGUDzK0rB — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) January 26, 2020

I don’t know why I laughed so much when I first saw this, but I thought it was funny as all hell. Mahomes looks like he’s living his best life.

Andy Reid is known for being a fan of the Hawaiian/floral shirt look. It’s kind of his whole vibe, and the fact the players are embracing it is great.

If The Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl, We Need A Petition To Let Andy Reid Coach In A Hawaiian Shirthttps://t.co/u9U9Qhq9fz pic.twitter.com/YM1g1pxKBm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 17, 2020

The wildest part about this whole saga is that when the team left for the Super Bowl in Miami, Reid was in a suit while everybody else was in their floral shirts!

How is it possible that Andy Reid is the only one NOT wearing a Hawaiian shirt in this picture??? pic.twitter.com/v0UXbZNR2J — TAIWANCHIEFSFAN (@CKingdom101) January 27, 2020

It just doesn’t feel right that Reid is down in Miami and decided to wear a suit. That doesn’t feel right at all. If there’s any justice in this world at all, he’ll be rocking a Hawaiian shirt on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s the Super Bowl. You can’t leave anything on the table. Do it, Reid. Embrace the chaos.