Editorial

Kansas City Chiefs Players Dress Like Coach Andy Reid On Their Way To The Super Bowl

Jan 26, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) exits the plane after arriving at Miami International airport to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead
Kansas City Chiefs players recently had some fun with their head coach Andy Reid.

In a Twitter photo shared Sunday by Rick Burhkolder, several players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, dressed in a red and white button up shirt like the ones Reid is known for while on their way to Miami. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They were all clearly enjoying their little joke and smiling. Give it a look below.

I don’t know why I laughed so much when I first saw this, but I thought it was funny as all hell. Mahomes looks like he’s living his best life.

Andy Reid is known for being a fan of the Hawaiian/floral shirt look. It’s kind of his whole vibe, and the fact the players are embracing it is great.

The wildest part about this whole saga is that when the team left for the Super Bowl in Miami, Reid was in a suit while everybody else was in their floral shirts!

It just doesn’t feel right that Reid is down in Miami and decided to wear a suit. That doesn’t feel right at all. If there’s any justice in this world at all, he’ll be rocking a Hawaiian shirt on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s the Super Bowl. You can’t leave anything on the table. Do it, Reid. Embrace the chaos.