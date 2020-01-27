Kareem Hunt Has Marijuana Taken From Him During Traffic Stop

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt recently had a minor issue with the law.

Hunt was stopped by police early last week outside of Cleveland, and ticketed for allegedly speeding. However, the officers also seized “small amounts of marijuana” they found in a backpack, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented running back wasn’t arrested for the weed, and was cut loose after being cited for speeding.

I’m not going to knock a guy if he smokes weed or has it on himself. The NFL is slowly coming around on the issue, and it’ll probably not even be tested for anymore within a decade.

Having said that, Hunt should know everything he does is under a microscope. Was thrown off of the Chiefs after a video surfaced appearing to show him kicking a woman.

He should know better than anybody he’s run out of second chances.

Now, he’s probably going to get a random drug test from the league. It’s just not smart. It’s just not smart at all.

Even if the weed wasn’t his, which is obviously a possibility, he’s responsible for what’s in his car and backpack.

Why even put his NFL career at risk? He has millions of dollars on the table. He needs to do whatever is necessary to make sure he can keep playing.

Again, this is a relatively minor issue, but it’s just the latest sign he’s not taking his career seriously.