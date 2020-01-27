Kate Middleton Photographs Holocaust Survivors For Special Royal Exhibition

Duchess Kate Middleton photographed Holocaust survivors and their families as part of a new royal exhibition.

Middleton shared the photos Sunday on Instagram. The exhibition will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.

Middleton photographed Steven Frank, 84, alongside his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie Fleet. Survivor Yvonne Bernstein was also photographed with her granddaughter Chloe Wright.

“I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s,” Middleton said in the caption of the photos. “The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs.” (RELATED: REPORT: Kate Middleton Says Prince William Does Not Want More Children)

“It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation,” she added.

The exhibition will feature 75 photos of survivors and their family members.

“Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet,” Middleton said in a statement. “They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.”