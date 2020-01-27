Lana Del Rey Attends The Grammys With Her Police Officer Boyfriend Sean Larkin

Lana Del Rey showed up to the Grammys with her boyfriend Sean Larkin.

According to Page Six, it was the first time she'd ever hit a red carpet with her boyfriend. In an unusual twist from what we're used to seeing in Hollywood, Larkin isn't really famous.

He's a Tulsa police officer! Yes, one of the most famous musicians on the planet is dating a police officer from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and showed up to the Sunday event with him.

I wish I was surprised by the fact Lana Del Rey is dating a random cop, but I’m really not. It actually seems like the perfect thing for her to do.

She’s always been known for riding to her own beat. It’s what has made her so incredibly successful in the world of music.

Most people in Hollywood at her level of fame date other famous people. It’s understandable. It’s hard to date a civilian when you live under a spotlight.

I’m not blaming celebrities at all for dating other celebrities. It’s more than understandable, which makes Lana Del Rey dating a cop so unusual. Larkin has appeared on a minor police show, but by all accounts he seems to just be a normal police officer.

Imagine going into the police station every Monday morning recapping the weekend. Everybody else has normal stories and Larkin is out here dating one of the most famous people on the planet.

Props to Lana Del Rey for continuing to prove she lives by her own set of rules, and not by what Hollywood norms would tell her to do.