LeBron James Reacts Emotionally After Returning To Los Angeles Following The Death Of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had an emotional reaction about Kobe Bryant’s death upon returning to LA.

Bryant, who won five titles with the Lakers, and one of his daughters were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, and the news sent shockwaves through the world of sports. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gigi was also on the helicopter. Here’s them in that recent viral video of him breaking down a game to her. pic.twitter.com/dzb8SbjnQA — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) January 26, 2020

In a video shared captured by NBC 4 in Los Angeles, the three-time NBA champion can be seen embracing people at the airport after the team plane landed.

It’s very clear that he’s extremely emotional. Watch the heartbreaking video below.

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant. (via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

It’s truly hard to put into words just how awful the death of Kobe Bryant is for the basketball community. He was as star in every sense of the word, and he’s gone at the age of 41.

It’s just tragic on every single level. I’m confident LeBron James, who just passed Kobe on the scoring list, wasn’t the only one shook up on the Lakers team.

You can also expect reactions like this to continue for at least the next few days. The world of basketball lost a giant on Sunday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe and the entire Lakers organization.