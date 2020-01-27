Superstar Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose

Superstar Lexii Alijai’s cause of death has finally been revealed — accidental overdose.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office told E! News in a piece published Monday that the 21-year-old singer died of from a mix of fentanyl and ethanol toxicity. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Her death was officially recorded as accidental. A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department at the time told the outlet that officers responded to an unknown medical situation at a local hotel where a female adult was found dead. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

It all comes following reports earlier this month that the superstar had died, with her family confirming the tragic news on Facebook.

“They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby,” the message shared by the rapper’s family read.

“This thing called life is crazy as hell,” it added. “My heart is broken, the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know.”

The message concluded, “I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby… You gained your beautiful wings… Lexii Alijai. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

As previously reported, the up and coming star had previously released two albums, one titled “Joseph’s Coat” in 2015 when she was just 17 and a second labeled “Growing Pains” in 2017.

Lexii also had rapped over such star’s tracks as Drake, Nas, and Dej Loak in her early career. She also appeared on Kehlani’s 2015 track “Jealous.”