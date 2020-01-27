Lindsey Graham: Trump Defense Presented ‘Tsunami’ Of ‘Evidence About Biden Corruption’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that President Donald Trump’s defense team presented a “tsunami” of evidence against former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine.

In a series of tweets, Graham defended Trump and his defense team’s presentation in the president’s impeachment trial in the Senate, saying Trump was right to be worried about the Bidens’ business dealings in Ukraine. Graham said Trump’s defense team gave “Compelling, damning presentations that the Bidens have not been investigated and the allegations against them have not been debunked.”

The South Carolina Republican also said that the allegations “most definitely should not be swept under the rug.”

Graham concluded, “If one can find a scintilla of evidence about Biden corruption in Ukraine, the House case falls apart. Today we have heard a tsunami.”

On Wednesday, Graham said he wants to know why no one is asking about Hunter Biden and how he made his money in Ukraine.

“As to the Bidens, I can promise you no one has looked at whether or not there was a conflict of interest, and no one has taken the time to explain how Hunter Biden got rich in the Ukraine and his father didn’t know anything about it,” Graham said. “As much as I like Joe Biden, if it were Lindsey Graham or Mike Pence or Donald Trump, you would be looking.”

“I don’t think Joe Biden is corrupt, but I don’t think he is beyond being looked at. I love Joe Biden, but I can tell you I am not going to sit on the sidelines and just watch the Trumps be looked at,” Graham continued. “I didn’t ask for this. I will tell you that Joe Biden is one of the finest men I know, but he’s got to explain this. Somebody needs to look at this.”

“Here’s what I would say, how many members of the body, children, are on foreign boards receiving this kind of money,?” Graham asked reporters.

The comments come after Graham and a group of Republican senators held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to criticize Democrats for the way they have been handling the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.