Nate Diaz Says Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘Doesn’t Care About Winning And Losing’

Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed at all by Conor McGregor beating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor returned to the octagon against Cowboy after taking more than a year away from fighting. He quickly whipped Cerrone in the first round.

Despite the dominating win, Diaz, who has fought McGregor before, didn't think the fight mattered much at all.

"Cowboy doesn't care about winning and losing, so [McGregor] didn't have a very hard fight on his hands," Diaz said Saturday during Bellator 238, according to ESPN.

Cowboy is certainly known for fighting as often as he can, but I don’t think it’s fair to say he doesn’t care about winning. That doesn’t seem fair at all.

The man is a legendary UFC fighter. Just because you take a lot of fights to earn money doesn’t mean you don’t care about the outcome.

It’d be pretty stupid to step into the octagon if you didn’t care whether or not you were going to get pummeled.

Is Diaz saying this just in hopes of getting another fight against McGregor? A third fight between the two would certainly generate a ton of money, but the Irish-born star seems focused on getting Khabib again.

I’m not sure taking shots at Cerrone is going to get the job done for a Diaz/McGregor 3.0. I don’t think that’s going to work at all.

We’ll see what happens, but these comments from Diaz seem incredibly unnecessary. I guess we can get it all settled in the octagon if a rubber match between McGregor and him ever happens.

I’m just not holding my breath at the moment.